Revamp Anticipated in Philippine National Police Amid Upcoming Senior Retirements.

Quezon City: Another reorganization is anticipated within the Philippine National Police (PNP) due to the impending retirement of several senior officers in the coming weeks. In a press briefing held at Camp Crame, PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo announced that Deputy Chief for Operations, Lt. Gen. Michael John Dubria, the PNP’s third highest official, will retire on December 20, while PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil will retire on February 7 next year.

According to Philippines News Agency, Maj. Gen. Jonnel Estomo, chief of the Area Police Command (APC)-Southern Luzon, has already retired after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56. Estomo was succeeded by former National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief, Maj. Gen. Sidney Hernia. Both Hernia and Anti-Cybercrime Group chief Maj. Gen. Ronnie Francis Cariaga were administratively relieved from their positions on November 7, due to alleged irregularities during an October 29 raid on a suspected scam hub in Manila, which included a

llegations of extortion and tampering with security cameras by PNP officers.

The investigation related to these allegations has been completed, with the findings and recommendations soon to be submitted to the appropriate authorities. Given the retirement of senior officers, the PNP leadership considered it prudent to appoint Gen. Hernia to the vacancy left by Gen. Estomo. Fajardo explained that Hernia and Cariaga were designated to these roles while awaiting the final resolution of their status.

On Monday, Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin, former director of the Police Regional Office-Central Visayas, officially assumed the acting director position of the NCRPO, replacing Hernia. During a ceremony at the NCRPO headquarters in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, Aberin outlined his commitment to implementing programs and strategies aimed at combating all forms of criminality, enhancing efforts against illegal Philippine offshore gaming operators in collaboration with relevant government agencies, and fostering public s

ervice to build a culture of innovation and collaboration.

Aberin emphasized the importance of Metro Manila police officers returning to basic principles in crime prevention and solution. In his inaugural speech, he stated, “I want every men and women of NCRPO to be an ‘AAA’ policeman. Everyone must be Able, Active, and Allied police officers. I also urge all the members of NCRPO for aggressive police visibility. We must be seen and felt by the public. Our attentiveness to the needs of our community will make them feel that they are utmost priority which further promotes trust and confidence and [that we are] ready to respond to any eventualities that may arise.”