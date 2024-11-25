DOJ Reaffirms Efforts to Combat Violence Against Women.

Manila: The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday announced its unwavering commitment to crack down on violence against women (VAW). Speaking during the DOJ’s launching of the 18-Day Campaign to End Violence Against Women (VAW), Justice Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez said the agency is beefing up its legal framework to handle VAW cases.

According to Philippines News Agency, Gutierrez emphasized the importance of initiatives like the Department of Justice’s Justice in Action Lecture Series and the Inter-Agency Council on Violence Against Women and Children in strengthening the legal framework to protect survivors and hold perpetrators accountable. She highlighted the Republic Act No. 11313, known as the Safe Spaces Act, as a critical tool in this effort. The law ensures that individuals, regardless of gender or age, feel safe in all spaces, including work, school, and online environments. It provides a clear definition of harassment and calls for decisive action to create environments where victims can sp

eak out without fear of retaliation.

The 2022 National Demographic and Health Survey released by the Philippine Statistics Authority revealed that nearly one out of five women have experienced emotional, physical, or sexual violence from their current or most recent husband or intimate partner. In 2023 alone, 8,055 cases classified under Republic Act No. 9262, or the Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children Act of 2004, were reported to the Philippine National Police.

Gutierrez also noted that violence against women takes many forms, including physical, emotional, economic, and digital, but its impact is always devastating as it shatters lives and erases hope. She stressed that acknowledging the various forms of violence is essential to responding with the urgency and empathy required to address the issue effectively.