Philippines and Sweden Forge Financial and Development Cooperation Pact.

MANILA: The Philippines and Sweden have formalized a government-to-government financial and development cooperation agreement, which will enable Manila to access grants aligned with Stockholm’s priority programs. The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Financial and Development Cooperation was signed by Finance Secretary Ralph Recto and Minister for Infrastructure and Housing Andreas Carlson at the Department of Finance (DOF) office in Manila on November 22.

According to Philippines News Agency, this agreement provides a framework for the Philippine government to secure technical assistance, concessional official development assistance, and/or blended financing from the Swedish government for its priority programs and projects. Among the projects under consideration are the EDSA Busway Project, the Iloilo Bus Rapid Transit, the Subic-Clark-Manila-Batangas Railway Project, the National Bus Standardization, the Hydropower Potential Resource Assessment, and the National Power Corporation-Hybridizing Diesel Pow

er Plants.

Finance Secretary Recto expressed his pride in advancing the collaboration, emphasizing the potential economic benefits for Filipinos through increased access to Swedish financing for development initiatives. Recto highlighted the agreement’s role in transitioning to a greener, healthier, and more sustainable future for the country.

The MOU also provides the Philippines with access to the expertise and innovative solutions of Swedfund International AB and the Swedish Export Credit Corporation, ensuring the long-term sustainability and success of projects undertaken. Minister Carlson underscored the importance of fostering strong international partnerships amid global political uncertainty, recognizing the Philippines as a crucial partner in promoting growth, prosperity, and security.