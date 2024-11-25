Harry Roque Remains in Philippines Amid Legal Scrutiny, Confirms Bureau of Immigration.

Manila: Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque is still in the Philippines, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) confirmed on Monday. The confirmation comes amid speculations about his whereabouts following a hint by Vice President Sara Duterte, suggesting that Roque might have left the country.

According to Philippines News Agency, BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval clarified the situation in a message to reporters, stating, “As per BI records po, [Roque is still] in the country. No recorded recent attempt to depart [the Philippines].” This statement was made after the Vice President’s comments during a press conference on November 23, which led to public speculation regarding Roque’s presence in the country.

In August, the BI had issued an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) against Harry Roque due to his alleged involvement in matters concerning Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO). His wife, Mylah Roque, was also subjected to a separate ILBO on September 16. However, it was reported that Mylah R

oque traveled to Singapore for medical treatment on September 3, prior to the issuance of the ILBO against her.

The Roque couple has been involved in legal controversies for failing to attend quad committee hearings at the House of Representatives. These hearings were set to investigate their alleged POGO involvement. Their non-attendance has led to separate arrest orders being issued by the House for failing to appear and submit necessary documents, including records of their assets.