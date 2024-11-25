P22.3-M Ecosystem-Based Adaptation Projects Launched in Eastern Visayas to Address Climate Risks.

TACLOBAN CITY: Seven local government units (LGUs) and two non-government organizations (NGOs) in Eastern Visayas will carry out PHP22.3 million Ecosystem-based Adaptation (EbA) pilot projects to combat climate risks in the region. The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) regional office here announced on Monday that these LGUs and NGOs will carry out EbA projects under the Strengthening Disaster Resilience and Risk Mitigation through Ecosystem-Based Planning and Adaptation (E4DR) Project supported by the Deutsche Gesellschaft fr Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

According to Philippines News Agency, these projects aim to enhance communities’ resilience against disasters and climate change by nurturing and protecting the environment. NEDA Regional Director Meylene Rosales stated that the towns of Libagon and Saint Bernard in Southern Leyte, Laoang, San Roque, and Mondragon in Northern Samar, as well as Basey and Pinabacdao in Samar, will be the implementers of these projects.

Partner NGO So

uth Pacific Integrated Area Development Foundation, Inc. (SPIADFI) is responsible for community-led disaster risk adaptation and mitigation projects and providing sustainable livelihood in Tubod village, Silago, Southern Leyte. Meanwhile, Sarayo Forests, Inc. is tasked with implementing the “Rooted in Resilience: Enhancing the Development of an Agroecology Demonstration Site” in Monbon and Sumoroy villages in Palapag, Northern Samar.

The projects include various initiatives such as climate adaptive ecotourism in Libagon, conservation of mangrove forest and bird sanctuary in Saint Bernard, riverbank protection, enrichment planting, and nursery establishment as ecosystem-based adaptation measures in Laoang. Additionally, the establishment of a mangrove eco-park in San Roque, flood mitigation and riverbank stabilization using bamboo in Mondragon, community-based adaptation through agro-forestry integration for food security in Basey, and sustainable livelihood and coastal ecosystem development and protection pr

oject in Pinabacdao.

Rosales further mentioned that the E4DR Project aims to institutionalize sustainable disaster risk management in Eastern Visayas using EbA and climate risk insurance. EbA measures are designed to conserve existing ecosystems, such as catchment forests, wetlands, and mangrove forests, which can enhance water availability, improve water quality, and reduce water-related risks.