Results Of Johari’s State Assembly Working Visits To Be Taken To Speakers’ Conference In September

KUANTAN, The results of the working visits of Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul to all state legislative assemblies, which started last month, will be taken to the Conference of Speakers of Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies of Malaysia 2024 next month (September).

Johari said the working visit, which was organised for the first time, was aimed at sharing knowledge and experience among Speakers in dignifying and empowering the Institution of the Speaker.

“This (Pahang) is the ninth state. So, of course there may be differences and advantages in the journey from one state assembly to another, so here is the opportunity for us to share experiences.

“There may also be new things we can share. Personally, I have learned a lot from what is happening in the states. This is how important this working visit is so that we can recommend when we sit later,” he said at a press conference after a working visit to the Pahang state assembly at Wisma Sri Pahang here today.

He said at the Conference of S

peakers of Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies of Malaysia 2024 which will take place from Sept 11 to 14, his team will present the findings and improve each state assembly to ensure that the people benefit from the conference.

“God willing, at the end of the conference (Conference of Speakers of Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies of Malaysia 2024), we will prepare a resolution. This resolution will be our guide to be taken to the states for us to recommend to the state governments to implement it as best as possible,” he said.

Johari said that among the discussions during the working visits was the use of digital systems which were seen as important in transforming the proceedings of the Dewan Rakyat and state assembly meetings, for example, managing the rules of the assembly especially in relation to questions from elected representatives, which could facilitate the meetings and save costs.

He added that after Pahang, the working visits will continue to Selangor, Sarawak and end in Sabah

.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency