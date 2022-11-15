Report signs of ASF, get intervention: Iloilo mayor

The city government on Monday called on residents to report to the office of the city agriculture or city veterinarian any possible signs of African swine fever (ASF) that manifest on their hogs.

“ASF is very infectious. Once the city vet knows, then we can do some interventions to protect other hogs with no symptoms,” Mayor Jerry Treñas said in a press conference.

Treñas said in Barangay Tacas in Jaro district where a death of swine was reported has been placed on quarantine.

The slaughterhouse, also in the same barangay, no longer accepts swine from other towns with reported ASF cases and those without proper documentation from concerned government offices.

City Veterinarian IV Dr. Suzette Leal said one boar, two sows, and their 36 piglets have died and were buried based on a report from the barangay captain.

The sows suffered from cough and died after the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng. Subsequently, their piglets also died due to a lack of sustenance.

“Upon investigation, there are no more deaths in the area,” Leal said.

She said they will no longer be extracting specimens but there is a border control to prevent the entry and exit of hogs.

Meanwhile, on Sunday they also investigated the reported death of three hogs owned by a barangay kagawad and another swine that was placed in a sack and thrown in Dungon Creek in Barangay Calubihan also in Jaro.

The dead animals have been properly disposed of while the cause of their death could no longer be determined.

