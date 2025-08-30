PTFoMS Reaffirms Vow to Safeguard Media Practitioners’ Rights

Manila: The Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) on Saturday reaffirmed its commitment to safeguard the rights and welfare of media practitioners. As the nation observes National Press Freedom Day, the PTFoMS vowed active collaboration with media stakeholders to defend press freedom.

According to Philippines News Agency, under the leadership of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., the PTFoMS issued a statement to reiterate their steadfast commitment to the mission of defending press freedom. The statement emphasized that this responsibility is not solely that of the government but a shared duty for all members of society, underscoring the importance of a unified effort to ensure a free and vibrant press as the cornerstone of democracy.

The PTFoMS highlighted significant progress under the Marcos administration, including an improved press freedom index, no media-related killings in the past year, and swift responses to reports of harassment against journalists. However, the task force acknowledged the evolving threats confronting journalists, such as online harassment, cyberbullying, disinformation, misinformation, and undue influence from powerful groups.

Addressing these challenges, the PTFoMS emphasized the need for heightened vigilance and rapid response mechanisms. They called for an unwavering commitment to uphold the highest standards of integrity and impartiality in reporting, urging media organizations and practitioners to reinforce ethical standards and remain steadfast in their dedication to truthful and accurate reporting.

To ensure the safety and security of journalists, the PTFoMS is collaborating closely with law enforcement, government agencies, and media partners. They are implementing a comprehensive strategy anchored on partnerships, innovation, and capacity-building. Key initiatives include the Philippine National Police’s Media Vanguards Program, partnerships with the Commission on Human Rights and Public Attorney’s Office, and international cooperation.

The PTFoMS also announced strategic investments in training and capacity-building programs to empower journalists with the skills and knowledge necessary to navigate an ever-changing media environment while upholding the highest standards of professionalism.

National Press Freedom Day, observed every August 30 in the Philippines, honors the birth anniversary of Marcelo H. Del Pilar, regarded as the father of Philippine journalism. The PTFoMS called on all Filipinos to draw inspiration from Del Pilar’s unwavering courage and commitment to truth, highlighting the importance of defending the principles of a free and independent press.

In a concluding statement, the PTFoMS urged a reaffirmation of collective commitment to truth, justice, and transparency, recognizing that a strong, independent media serves as a powerful force for positive change in the nation.