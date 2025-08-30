DPWH Chief Manuel Bonoan Refuses to Resign Amid Flood Control Project Controversies

Manila: Secretary Manuel Bonoan on Saturday stated he will not step down from his post despite increasing calls for his resignation over alleged irregularities in flood control projects.

According to Philippines News Agency, Bonoan made this announcement in a video message posted on the official DPWH Facebook page, emphasizing that resigning is not the solution. He stressed his readiness to take responsibility for the issues facing the department while maintaining a firm stance against corruption. Bonoan stated, “Leaving or avoiding responsibility is not the right way to find a solution. I will accept accountability. But remember, I will not tolerate or allow any kind of corruption.”

He expressed the personal difficulty of accepting the corruption allegations occurring under his leadership, despite strict anti-corruption policies. Bonoan confirmed the suspension of Batangas district engineer Abelardo Calalo, who was accused of attempting to bribe Batangas 1st District Rep. Leandro Leviste. Calalo was arrested during a police operation in Taal, Batangas, on August 22 and was released from detention after posting bail for alleged violations related to corruption.

Furthermore, Bonoan announced the establishment of an Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Committee under Department Order No. 166. Dated August 28, 2025, the committee will be responsible for investigating alleged corrupt acts involving DPWH officials and employees. Validation efforts are currently underway for flood control projects completed between July 2022 and May 2025 across several regions including Central Luzon, Mimaropa, and the Visayas regions.

Calls for Bonoan’s resignation grew louder following President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s inspection of a multi-million-peso river project in Baliwag, Bulacan, which was deemed substandard.