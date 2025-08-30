Palace Seeks Constructive Input on Flood Control Concerns

Manila: Malaca±ang on Saturday sought constructive suggestions instead of criticisms to help the government address the country’s recurring flood control problems. This came after acting Davao City Mayor Baste Duterte criticized the Marcos administration for the so-called ghost flood control projects.

According to Philippines News Agency, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is open to suggestions to address irregularities in the implementation of flood control projects. “Ang Pangulong Marcos Jr. ay tuluy-tuloy na umaaksyon para mabigyang solusyon ang isyu sa maanomalyang flood control projects (President Marcos Jr. is continuously taking action to address the issues of anomalous flood control projects),” Castro said in a text message to reporters. “Kung mayroon naman silang matinong suhestiyon, bukas naman ang Pangulo na makinig sa lahat (If they have sensible suggestions, the President is open to listening to everyone).”

Castro, however, said criticisms intended to discredit the administration are not helpful. “Ang mga ganitong komento mula sa kanila pero wala naman suhestiyong ibinibigay sa pagresolba sa problema ay hindi nakakatulong sa bayan (Comments like these, without offering any suggestions to help resolve the problem, are not helpful to the nation),” she said.

Castro also stressed that it would be better if the Dutertes provided an update on the 13,917 flood control projects implemented under the past administration. She said they could have helped by informing the public about the current status of the projects. “Para malaman ng lahat kung existing, operational, effective ba ito sa problema sa baha at kung nararamdaman ba natin ang mga proyektong ito ngayon at noong mga nakaraang taon (So that everyone would know whether these exist, are operational, and effective in addressing flooding, and whether people have actually felt the impact of these projects, both now and in past years),” Castro said.

Marcos has launched the ‘Sumbong sa Pangulo’ platform to allow the public to lodge complaints against ineffective flood control projects.