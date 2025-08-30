Filipino Tourist Dies After Passing Out At Hong Kong Disneyland

Manila: A 53-year-old Filipino tourist died after losing consciousness while on a ride at Hong Kong Disneyland, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed Saturday. The male tourist collapsed on the Frozen Ever After attraction around 10 a.m. Friday and was pronounced dead at 11:30 a.m.

According to Philippines News Agency, the DFA has not disclosed further details. However, it has confirmed that the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong has been in touch with Lantau Police headquarters and has conveyed condolences to the deceased’s family. The Consulate is assisting the family with the repatriation process.

The Consulate General is coordinating with local authorities and other relevant institutions, while ensuring the family’s privacy is respected during this period.

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort conducted an initial investigation and found that the incident was not related to ride safety. As a precaution, the theme park has temporarily suspended the Frozen Ever After ride from August 31 to September 19, citing operational adjustments.