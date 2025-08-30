DOH Screens Over 7,000 for Tuberculosis in Nationwide Effort

Cebu city: The Department of Health (DOH) has launched a comprehensive initiative to provide free tuberculosis (TB) screening and services to over 7,000 individuals across 17 regions. This effort is part of a nationwide simultaneous active case-finding campaign aimed at early detection, immediate treatment, and reducing transmission of TB.

According to Philippines News Agency, the DOH outlined in a social media post that the initiative’s goal is to identify active TB cases promptly and ensure that treatment begins without delay. The campaign also focuses on minimizing the spread of TB by integrating Tuberculosis Preventive Treatment (TPT) into the program. TPT is specifically offered to those who have been in close contact with TB patients and high-risk groups such as people living with human immunodeficiency virus (PLHIV) and individuals with other health conditions.

Under the campaign titled ‘TPTodo: Panangga Laban sa TB, Proteksyon ay Garanti,’ Cebu City spearheaded localized efforts, successfully serving over 600 beneficiaries. This campaign aligns with the Marcos administration’s directive to enhance public health education and improve access to essential TB services.

The health department confirms that free TB screening, confirmatory testing, treatment, and preventive therapy continue to be accessible at TB-DOTS (directly-observed treatment, short-course) facilities nationwide. The DOH remains committed to strengthening the fight against TB and supporting the health needs of the population.