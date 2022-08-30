PSG training to sharpen skills of First Family’s protectors

The Presidential Security Group (PSG) formed two classes for its Very Important Person Training Program to step up its efforts in providing full protection to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the First Family.

The training program for Classes 129 and 130 started at the PSG Grandstand inside Malacanang Park in Manila on Thursday with the VIP Protection Course (VIPPC) for personnel who will ensure the "360-degree protection" of the President and his family.

"The VIPPC is a highly-specialized professional service course that is offered to the PSG troopers who are dedicated to ensure a 360-degree protection of the President, his immediate family, as well as visiting heads of state or government," the PSG said in a Facebook post on Friday.

The VIPPC covered various aspects of operations, such as marksmanship, close-in security, security task action group, and combat, physical fitness, and field training exercises.

On the first day of the training program, PSG troopers underwent physical activities “to initially test and gauge the trainees' overall strength and stamina, which they will need for the days to come," the PSG said.

2Lt. Matteo Guidicelli of the Philippine Army Reserve Command, also an actor and host, joined the VIPPC Class 129.

"It is the first in PSG’s VIPPC history that a celebrity reservist will join this specialized training," the PSG said.

Guidicelli also completed the month-long Scout Ranger Orientation and Leadership Development Course at Camp Tecson in San Miguel, Bulacan in June 2019.

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos graced the PSG VIPPC Batch "Maharlika" Class 128 graduation on August 9.

She enjoined the PSG personnel to guard their distinction as the "best and brightest" with respect and kindness.

President Marcos previously said the PSG's task goes beyond its stated mission of protecting the First Family and foreign dignitaries, stressing that it must also defend the institution of the presidency

Source: Philippines News Agency