Pros, Cons of AI Among Major Session Topics at Saudi Media Forum

Riyadh: This capital city of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will welcome more than 52,000 visitors and registrants to the Saudi Media Forum (SMF) 2026 and Future of Media (FOMEX) exhibition on Feb. 2 to 4. The forum, under the theme 'Media in a Shaping World,' will gather at least 250 speakers who will take part in 150 dialogue sessions that aim to address the challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI) and changing consumption patterns.

According to Philippines News Agency, SMF chair Mohammed Al-Harthi described the forum 'as a global workshop for developing effective narratives and rebuilding trust in media.' The Philippine News Agency will be part of the session 'Modern Technologies and Media Messages: The Beginning of the Harmony Challenge.'

It presents modern strategies for integrating traditional media with digital media, particularly the use of AI, to achieve the highest levels of immediate response and maximum effectiveness in crisis management, while unifying media messages across various platforms. Resource persons will talk about the harmony between traditional broadcast and digital publishing; real-time crisis management and the race for speed and accuracy across platforms; how technology guides immediate response; and risks of discrepancy between screen and online messages.

The FOMEX, meanwhile, serves as a hub for companies and specialized institutions to showcase the industry's shift from traditional to a full-fledged economy rooted in investment and technology. 'The strong participation highlights growing interest in building a more agile and growth-ready media ecosystem. International engagement also plays a central role in the forum's agenda, enabling the exchange of expertise and exposure to global best practices,' the organizer said in a statement.