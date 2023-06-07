POLICE REPORT LODGED AGAINST SANUSI OVER ALLEGED VULGAR LANGUAGE USED IN SPEECH

Bukit Bendera MP Syerleena Abdul Rashid today filed a police report against Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor over a video of his speech in which he allegedly used vulgar language.

Syerleena said the report was lodged at the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters at 9.17 am after the video of Sanusi’s speech during a Perikatan Nasional (PN) event in Permatang Pauh, Penang went viral.

"A leader cannot do this kind of thing, he has disregarded the audience which includes women and children.

"This act cannot be compromised with," she said at a press conference in Parliament today.

Also present were Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng (PH-Bagan), Sanisvara Nethaji R.Rayer (PH-Jelutong), Syahredzan Johan (PH-Bangi), Teresa Kok Suh Sim (PH-Seputeh) and Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari (PH-Sungai Petani).

Meanwhile, Dr Mohammed Taufiq said that Kedahans were not rude people, and being polite and well-mannered was part of their culture.

"I myself am from Kedah, if he (Sanusi) says that is the way Kedah people speak, that is wrong. This is very shameful, he is a Kedah MP who represents the good name of the state and the Sultan of Kedah. He should show a good image," he said.

Lim, meanwhile, advised the Opposition not to play dirty politics involving the 3R (religion, race and Royal institution) simply to chase popularity and fish for votes ahead of the state election.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency