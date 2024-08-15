PM Anwar presents contributions to 109 flood victims in Alor Gajah

KUALA LUMPUR, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today handed over contributions to 109 flood victims in Alor Gajah, Melaka.

The donation was delivered by his Senior Political Secretary Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin who made a working visit to the Temporary Relief Centre (PPS) at the hall of Ar-Rasyidin Mosque in Taman Seri Bayu, Alor Gajah, Melaka today.

“This is (my) first PPS visit before going to the next PPS. In this PPS (Ar-Rasyidin Mosque, Taman Seri Bayu) a total of 163 victims from 59 families from the surrounding area are being housed.

“I also handed over the contributions of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to the 109 victims who were affected as of August 12 in this PPS as well as the next PPS,” he said through a post on his Facebook today.

Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri, Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam was also present in the visit to get first hand information on the condition of flood victims.

Shamsul Iskandar also thanked all government agencies including the Civil Defence Forc

e (APM), Melaka State Implementation Coordination Unit, Social Welfare Department, Royal Malaysian Police, Ministry of Health, Malaysian Volunteer Department (RELA) who helped flood victims.

“I also pray that the victims involved persevere in facing this test,” he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency