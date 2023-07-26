Philippine Prison Gang Fight Leaves One Dead, Nine Injured

A gang fight that erupted last night, in a main prison, in the Philippine capital, has left at least one inmate dead and nine others injured, a prison official said, today.

Angelina Bautista, deputy director general for operations of the Bureau of Corrections, said, the prisoners in the New Bilibid prison had patched up the conflict before an inmate pulled a handgun and started indiscriminately firing, hitting the inmates.

An inmate was stabbed with an ice pick and died amid the commotion, she said, adding, correctional officers recovered a 45-calibre handgun loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition at the scene.

Prison authorities cancelled the visiting hours in the prison, while an investigation was underway

