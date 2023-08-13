PH-BN UNITY GOV’T WINS N. SEMBILAN IN STYLE WITH 31 SEATS

The Pakatan Harapan (PH)-Barisan Nasional (BN) alliance in Negeri Sembilan won the state election in style, picking up 31 of 36 seats.

State PH chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said with hard work and solid support from the leaderships of all parties involved, PH managed to win 17 seats while BN won 14 seats even though the two were rivals in past elections.

"This is a wonderful victory because before this we (PH and BN) were rivals...never thought we could work as a team, and (now) we celebrate this victory together. I am confident that the community sees this combination as the best team that can benefit the people of Negeri Sembilan.

"We won two-thirds of the seats with (individuals of) various backgrounds, various professions to govern this state better," he told reporters after celebrating the victory with the leadership and party supporters at the PH Command Centre here on Saturday.

Aminuddin added that the alliance would conduct a post-mortem to identify what led to their defeat in the five state seats of Labu, Paroi, Bagan Pinang, Gemas and Serting.

Regarding the Menteri Besar candidate from the alliance, Aminuddin said he left the matter to Pakatan Harapan chairman and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to decide.

Aminuddin retained the Sikamat state seat for the fourth term, garnering 12,730 votes to defeat Ahmad Raihan Muhamad Hilal (PN) who got 10,068 votes as well as two independent candidates - Bujang Abu (83 votes) and Mohammed Hafiz Baharudin (339 votes).

Source: BERNAMA News Agency