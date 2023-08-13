PH-BN CONSIDER FILING PETITIONS OVER FOUR SEATS – AMIRUDIN

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition is considering to file petitions to invalidate the results of several state seats won by Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the Selangor state elections yesterday (Saturday).

Selangor PH chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the seats included those won by very thin majorities, such as Dengkil (407 vote majority), Sungai Kandis (167), Gombak Setia (58) and Taman Medan (30).

"Besides thin majorities, we also are informed that there are several issues that can be considered to launch petitions including unreturned ballot papers in Sungai Kandis.

"Our lawyers will conduct further reviews on the cases for consideration,” he said during a media conference at the Selangor state election results announcement event here.

Also present at the media conference were Selangor DAP chairman Gobind Singh Deo, Selangor Amanah chairman Izham Hashim and Selangor UMNO laision committee deputy chairman Datuk Johan Abd Aziz.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency