PH Army Aircraft Conducts Extensive Maritime Patrol in Northeastern Luzon

Manila: The Philippine Army (PA) has announced the successful completion of a series of maritime air patrol (MARPAT) missions carried out by its Cessna 172L aircraft over the coastal areas of Northeastern Luzon. These operations took place from August 16 to 19, as part of the Army’s ongoing efforts to enhance maritime domain awareness.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Cessna 172L was operated by the Special Mission Aviation Company, part of the Army Aviation Regiment. PA spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala confirmed in a statement that the mission encompassed the archipelagic waters and territorial seas of Aurora, Isabela, Cagayan, the Calayan Group of Islands, and the Philippine Rise. Due to security considerations, further details on the MARPAT mission were not disclosed.

Col. Dema-ala emphasized that the Army Aviation Regiment regularly executes MARPAT missions to safeguard the country’s maritime boundaries, ensuring they are protected, secure, and closely monitored against both internal and external threats. “The MARPAT, as part of the Commanding General’s (Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete) thrust on Personnel-Centric Information Advantage, ensures the PA and its troops are well-aware of its operational environment to secure timely information that can aid in its overall critical decision-making process as it secures the land domain of our country’s sovereign territories,” he added.