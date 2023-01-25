PH Air Force joins search for missing Cessna plane in Isabela

MANILA: The Philippine Air Force (PAF) on Wednesday placed two of its helicopters on standby to help in the search for the Cessna 206 aircraft which went missing while flying over Isabela province on Tuesday.

PAF spokesperson, Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo, in a message to reporters, said they have been tapped by the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in Region 2 to help in the search.

"The PAF was tapped by OCD- (Region) 2 in Isabela, we have two helicopters on stand-by at Tactical Operations Group 2, Cauayan, Isabela," she said.

Castillo also said they are coordinating with OCD Region 2 and the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council which is heading the search-and-rescue operations.

"Our Huey II took off po past 10 a.m. from Cauayan, but nag close po ang weather (but the weather deteriorated), they had to return. Ready to resume once weather becomes flyable," she added.

Six people are aboard the missing Cessna 206 aircraft which has the markings "RPC 1174".

Reports said the aircraft took off from Cauayan around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday and was expected to land at the Maconacon Airport on the same day

