CCC underscores women’s representation in climate change action

MANILA: The Climate Change Commission (CCC) has pushed for the representation of women in the fight against climate change. In a news release on Thursday, CCC Vice Chairperson and Executive Director Robert E.A. Borje said the agency is working towards a more inclusive and effective approach to tackling environmental challenges. 'We recognize the key role of women in transformative climate action, and as object and instrument of policy, the CCC is committed to promote gender mainstreaming in all aspects of our work,' Borje said. With this, the commission is working with various stakeholders, including the International Development Law Organization (IDLO), the Philippine Commission on Women, the Philippine Earth Justice Center, and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), to establish a collective action in addressing intertwined challenges of gender inequality and climate change, and to mainstream gender-responsive climate action and legal frameworks. CCC Commissioner Rachel Anne Herrera underscored the importance of empowering women as leaders in climate action and ensuring their full participation in decision-making processes. She also highlighted the importance of communication to promote awareness about the intersectionality of gender and climate issues, advocating for policies that eliminate barriers to women's access to resources and representation. "The CCC recognizes that women are agents of change, capable of managing resources and driving community resilience," Herrera said. Source: Philippines News Agency