LABUAN CORPORATION ENHANCES TOWN’S UNITY THROUGH FESTIVE BEAUTIFICATION

LABUAN, The Labuan Corporation (LC) remains committed to fostering multiracial unity through its continuous efforts to beautify the town in celebration of various cultural festivals. These efforts encompass major festivals such as Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Chinese New Year and Christmas, reflecting the diverse cultural fabric of Labuan. LC chief executive officer Rithuan Ismail said as the ethnic Sabah and Sarawak communities on this island eagerly await the upcoming Kaamatan Festival and Hari Gawai, which will be celebrated this month and early June respectively, LC once again steps up its beautification project. "The beautification of the town with cultural instruments is always prepared for community celebrations. This is how the local authority greets every festival. "Labuan is home to various ethnic groups from Labuan itself, Sabah, Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia. We always do our part to be part of the community,' he said to Bernama today. He said the beautification projects are primarily focused on t he Merdeka Roundabout, a site of historical significance and a favourite spot for locals and tourists to capture memorable moments. Rithuan said this focal point has become a vibrant showcase of cultural unity during festival times, enhancing the town's appeal and fostering a sense of community among its diverse population. 'Through these ongoing beautification efforts, Labuan Corporation continues to play a vital role in unifying its multiracial community, celebrating the rich tapestry of cultural heritage that defines Labuan,' he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency