Rains expected over E. Visayas, Caraga as LPA enters PAR

MANILA: The low-pressure area (LPA) being monitored east of Southern Mindanao is now inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the weather bureau said Thursday afternoon. In its 4 p.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA was last spotted 680 kilometers east of Davao City. The LPA is expected to bring cloudy skies with rain showers and thunderstorms over Eastern Visayas and Caraga. PAGASA warned of possible flash floods or landslides in these areas due to moderate to at times heavy rains. The LPA is expected to develop into a tropical cyclone within the day and will be named Aghon, PAGASA said. Matro Manila and the rest of the country will continue to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies. Source: Philippines News Agency