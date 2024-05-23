India posts second win in AVC Challenge Cup for Women

MANILA: India defeated Chinese Taipei, 25-19, 25-13, 25-16, to remain unbeaten in the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup for Women at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Thursday. Soorya Soorya scored 15 points, including eight blocks, as India sustained its winning form after prevailing over Iran, 25-17, 25-23, 25-21, on Wednesday. 'I'm feeling very happy that we won, and we are hoping that we can get more wins,' said the 6-foot Soorya, who scored seven points in the first set. 'My teammates are very supportive, and our coaches and the Indians in the audience were very supportive,' she added after the one-hour-and-20-minute match. 'This time, we're going to win this tournament,' Soorya said, referring to India's fourth-place finish in last year's Challenge Cup held in East Java, Indonesia. Anusree Poyilil Kambrath contributed 13 attacks, while Radha Anagha had seven points in the Pool A match of the tournament organized by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation headed by Ramon 'Tats' S uzara. Opposite hitter Hsu Fang-Min had 10 attacks and two aces while Lin Liang-Tai chipped in eight points for Chinese Taipei, which absorbed its second consecutive loss after bowing to Australia, 25-23, 15-25, 19-25, 18-25. India's next match will be against the Alas Pilipinas at 7 p.m. on Friday. 'Playing against the home team is very difficult because the audience support will go to the Philippines. But we will try to overcome that,' Soorya said. Also scheduled on Friday are the matches between Iran and Chinese-Taipei at 10 a.m. in Pool A; Kazakhstan and Vietnam at 1 p.m.; and Singapore against Indonesia at 4 p.m. in Pool B. Meanwhile, Hong Kong downed Indonesia, 25-22, 26-24, 25-18, to level its record to 1-1 in Pool B. Chim Wing Lam and Shum Lam scored 18 points each for Hong Kong, which succumbed to defending champion Vietnam, 13-25, 17-25, 16-25, on opening day. Source: Philippines News Agency