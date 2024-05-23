CIDB CONDUCTED OVER 1,500 ENFORCEMENT OPS FROM JANUARY TO APRIL

KUALA LUMPUR, The Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) has carried out 1,528 enforcement operations at construction sites nationwide from January until April, said Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan. He told reporters after participating in an enforcement operation at Bandar Baru Sri Petaling here today that 169 of the operations were conducted around Kuala Lumpur. He said it was not their intention to make life difficult for contractors but such operations were needed to protect the safety and health of workers and ensure the structures being built are strong and safe. On today's operation, he said it began at 9.30 am and involved 160 enforcement officers from nine agencies, including the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (JKKP) and the Health Department. He added that they detected various offences during the operation, including the construction materials not meeting CIDB-stipulated standards, which could endanger the safety of workers and the building. "We also found eight sites which were breeding grounds of the Aedes mosquito, in addition to rubbish strewn all over, thus jeopardising the health of the workers at the construction site,' he said. Ahmad said the construction site was issued a 14-day stop-work order notice under the Construction Industry Development Board Malaysia Act (Act 520) for the violations. Meanwhile, he reminded construction site contractors to always refer to the CIDB website to learn about the courses available to increase professionalism to avoid flouting construction site-related SOPs (standard operating procedures). "The CIDB holds courses from time to time. As such, construction site contractors and workers cannot say they are not aware of this,' he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency