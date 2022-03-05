﻿PEZA lures nearly P808-B investments under Duterte admin

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) has approved PHP807.83 billion investments since September 2016.

In a statement Friday, PEZA director general Charito Plaza reported that there were 88 special economic zones (SEZ) registered during the Duterte administration.

These numbers contributed to the total investment approvals in the investment promotion agency since its inception in 1995 amounting to PHP4.04 trillion, and now with a total of 415 SEZs across the country.

PEZA has 4,665 locators to date. Jobs created within the economic zones reached more than 1.78 million.

“With the national elections just around the corner, PEZA’s mission is beyond politics and we continue to put our best foot forward so we can bring out the best of the Philippines and the best of our fellow kababayans,” Plaza said.

Plaza added that the new models of ecozones have contributed to the growth of PEZA.

For the past six years, PEZA has introduced new types of ecozones such as agro-forestry ecozone, aquamarine park, defense industrial complex, halal hub, island city ecozone, and knowledge, innovation, science, and technology or KIST Park.

“PEZA has indeed come a long way but there is still more to be done and more to achieve,” Plaza said.

Source: Philippines News Agency