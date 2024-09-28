PBBM wants laws that ‘fully bring life to Constitution,’ protect WPS

Manila: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Thursday pushed for the immediate passage of measures to ‘fully bring life’ to the Constitution and protect Philippine territory, including the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

During the 63rd founding anniversary of the Philippine Constitution Association (PHILCONSA) at Malacañan Palace in Manila, Marcos said it is ‘high time’ for the three branches of government – the executive, legislative, and judiciary – to take decisive action by committing themselves ‘to the unfinished work of democracy.’

‘There is much left to be done. As we stand here today, we must acknowledge that many of the laws that fully bring life to our Constitution remain unpassed, and our efforts to fully empower our people and deepen our democracy still fall short of what the framers envisioned,’ Marcos said.

‘The Bagong Pilipinas (New Philippines) calls upon all the branches of the government to rise to this challenge,’ he added.

Marcos emphasized the need to create a nation ‘where the rule of la

w reigns supreme, where justice is not selective, and where every Filipino enjoys the freedoms, the rights, and the dignity that they are entitled to.’

He added that upholding the principle of separation of powers of the three branches of the government is also key to ‘strong and stable’ system of checks and balances.

‘It prevents abuse of power, promotes citizen’s rights, and ensures accountability amongst the legislature, the executive, and the judiciary,’ Marcos said. ‘History is watching us. As we look to the future, let us remember that the Constitution is our guiding light towards a just, prosperous, and resilient Philippines.’

Protecting PH sovereignty

Marcos also assured the public that the Philippine government continues to assert the country’s sovereignty and jurisdiction to protect the integrity of its national territory.

He acknowledged that the rising maritime tensions in the WPS ‘have raised fears of greater conflict.’

‘We continue to engage in regular consultations and dialogue with all p

arties to manage that situation in the West Philippine Sea, while developing more avenues for communication and cooperation,’ Marcos said.

Marcos said the response of the Philippines, which continues to be a ‘bastion of resilience, peace and unity,’ is ‘forward-looking,’ despite global uncertainties and geopolitical tensions.

‘Congress is also working on the passage of several pieces of legislation, including the Maritime Zones Bill, and this clarifies the geographical extent of our maritime domain and the Archipelagic Sea Lanes or ASL Bill that seeks to establish ASLs in our archipelagic waters and in the adjacent territorial sea,’ he said.

PHILCONSA induction

Marcos also lauded the PHILCONSA for its key role in defending, preserving, and protecting the Constitution.

He said the PHILCONSA played an important role in preserving the Constitution ‘from insidious interests.’

‘It was a bold task that only those who understood the Constitution as a living, breathing embodiment of who we are as Filipinos coul

d fulfill,’ Marcos said. ‘In the past 63 years, the PHILCONSA has remained the steadfast, vigilant, and uncompromising guardians of our democracy and of our nation.’

During the event, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos was also inducted as a member of the PHILCONSA.

Founded on this day in 1961, the PHILCONSA is a non-stock, nonpartisan organization dedicated to defending, preserving, and protecting the Constitution which serves as the fundamental law of the land.

The PHILCONSA supports the government’s efforts to ensure that its plans and programs remain compliant with the tenets of the Constitution.

Source: Philippines News agency