PBBM urges Filipino Christians to become better agents of change

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has called on Filipinos to 'know Jesus Christ more' to become better agents of change as Christians around the world observe the Holy Week. 'I urge all of us now to make this promise personal: Let it stir in each of us the desire to know Jesus Christ more so that we may become better agents of change and conveyors of truth wherever we go,' he said in his Palm Sunday message. 'With the hope for a brighter future by the grace of God, I wish everyone a meaningful celebration,' he added. Marcos recognized how Filipinos take the time to commemorate the blessed occasion in 'varying degrees and traditions.' 'Ultimately, no matter how constant or diverse this occasion is in the Filipino psyche, one thing emerged true each time: That God, in His divine and everlasting wisdom, manifested His immeasurable and incomparable love to us all through the very human person of Jesus Christ,' he said. He likewise noted that it is inevitable that people's thoughts will gravitate to the events and challenges of recent years in this upcoming Holy Week observance. This, he said, gives Filipino Christians another chance to deeply contemplate the impact of Christ's passion and death. 'Lest we end up defeated by the troubles of this world, it is imperative that we direct our thoughts and our actions to the resurrection of the Lord and the victory that this gives us to this very day,' he said. 'Indeed, while it may be difficult to comprehend, the message of salvation and eternal life remains as timely as ever,' he added. The Holy Week, which is observed from Palm Sunday until Easter Sunday, is the most sacred period in the liturgical year of Christianity, marked by prayers, penance, and reflections. On Friday, Malacañang announced the suspension of work in government offices starting noon on Holy Wednesday, to give workers ample time to prepare for the observance of the Holy Week, like those going home to the provinces. The Palace made the announcement through Memorandum Circular 16 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin. Malacañang earlier declared Maundy Thursday and Good Friday (April 6 and 7) as regular holidays. The day after Easter Sunday, April 10, is also a non-working holiday in observance of Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor). Security measures for 'exodus' Meanwhile, all security plans are in place following the inspection of major bus terminals and ports ahead of the expected influx of travelers during the Holy Week, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Maj. Gen. Edgar Alan Okubo said in a statement over the weekend. Okubo inspected Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and bus terminals in Pasay City, Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange, Asian Terminals Inc. and North Port in Manila, and a bus terminal along EDSA in Cubao, Quezon City. He also assured the public of police visibility, assistance desks, and 4,600 security officers from April 2 to 9. The Metro Manila Development Authority, Philippine Coast Guard, Bureau of Fire Protection, Special Action Force, Regional Highway Patrol Unit, Regional Maritime Unit, and Aviation Security Group will account for about 3,000 of the personnel. The NCRPO may be reached through text hotline 0999-9018181 or 0915-8889181. In Bulacan, police provincial director, Col. Relly Arnedo, directed the deployment of 200 more officers to maintain peace and order at strategic locations and all points of convergence across the province under "Ligtas SUMVAC" (Summer Vacation). "The Bulacan Police has taken the initiative to conduct frequent inspections and increase police presence at tourist attractions and areas expected to have a high volume of tourists to ensure the safety and security of vital infrastructure such as passenger terminals, resorts, and pools," Arnedo added

Source: Philippines News Agency