PBBM monitoring Taal Volcano activity, says SOPs ‘in place’

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said Thursday he is monitoring the activity of Taal Volcano after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) logged a minor phreatomagmatic eruption.

‘What we have to do is to monitor the situation and continue to see where are the areas kasi (because) not every situation is the same,’ Marcos told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Pasig City.

‘So how do we adjust? (We identify) where are the areas that need special attention, where are the areas that (are) okay. So ‘yun ‘yung ginagawa namin ngayon (that’s what we are doing now).’

The standard operating procedures (SOPs) for disaster response are ‘in place,’ he said, expressing confidence that concerned government agencies and personnel are on top of the situation.

‘When the volcano erupts or the storm comes or magka lindol (in case of earthquakes) or whatever, they know what to do,’ Marcos said. ‘It’s part of the SOP. The people that we have there know what to do, that’s why I put th

em there. We just monitor the situation.’

Based on Phivolcs’ assessment, the public need not worry, the President said, assuring them that affected individuals would be moved out of the danger area if needed.

Taal Volcano remains under Alert Level 1 (low-level unrest), despite the reported phreatic eruption, according to a Phivolcs advisory issued on Wednesday.

The eruption that occurred on Wednesday afternoon resulted in a short black jetted plume, followed by a 2,400-meter-high steam-rich plume.

Phivolcs observed the upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in the Main Crater Lake.

Entry into Taal Volcano Island, a permanent danger zone, especially the Main Crater and Daang Kastila fissures, and occupancy and boating on Taal Lake are prohibited.

Flying an aircraft close to the volcano is, likewise, not allowed.

Phivolcs also warned of steam-driven or phreatic or gas-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas.

Source: Philippines News Agenc

y