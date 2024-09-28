Party-list candidates can’t keep gov’t positions – Comelec

Manila: The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has revised its rules regarding party-list nominees holding public office.

In Resolution No. 11065, the Comelec en banc said individuals in appointive positions who are nominated by a party-list group for the May 2025 elections must resign from their posts upon the start of the campaign period.

“Nominees holding appointive offices, including members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and employees in government-owned or controlled corporations, shall be considered resigned from their office,” the resolution read.

Previously, Comelec allowed nominees to remain in their posts even after accepting their party-list nomination.

However, the recent change came after a petition by election lawyer Romulo Macalintal, who challenged Comelec Resolution No. 11045 before the Supreme Court.

Macalintal said the 1987 Constitution prohibits civil service employees from engaging in electioneering or partisan political activity.

The filing period for Certificate of Nominat

ion and Certificate of Acceptance of Nomination (CON-CAN) by party-list groups is set for Oct. 1 to 8, while the campaign for national positions, including senators and party-list groups, will begin on Feb. 11, 2025.

Source: Philippines News agency