PAHANG GOVT PLANS TO SET UP MINERAL ACADEMY

The Pahang government plans to establish the Malaysia Mineral Academy Pahang (AMMP) in Lipis which will, among others, serve as an academic centre offering educational and training programmes and mineral industry-based technical services.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the AMMP temporary campus in Lipis Centrepoint will also be a one-stop centre for information on mineral development and that the state government has also appointed Pahang Skills Development Centre (PSDC) as AMMP’s development leader and Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA) as the consultant.

“I hope this measure can help balance the economic growth throughout Pahang, especially in bridging the development gap between the west side of Pahang and the east side,” he said in a statement today, adding that the AMMP is also a component of the Lipis Integrated Technology Park (TTBL) that is included in the Pahang Barat Plus Economic Region Development Plan Report.

The TTBL, he said, will adopt the concept of a high-value integrated industrial development centre with environmentally friendly technology and knowledgeable and competent human resources.

The TTBL, which has another development component, namely the mineral processing centre in Sungai Temau, is also in line with the National Mineral Industry Transformation Plan 2021-2030 where the government plans to make Malaysia one of the mineral industry development hubs with a complete network chain following the very high demand for mineral products

