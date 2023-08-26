P45-M housing for ‘Odette’ victims to rise in Siargao town

A housing project that will benefit victims of Super Typhoon Odette who are residents of General Luna town in Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte got off the ground on Friday. The housing project, with a total budget of PHP45 million, will be constructed on a half-hectare area in Purok 5 in Barangay Poblacion. In a message sent to the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Saturday, a day after the groundbreaking ceremony, Surigao del Norte 1st District Rep. Francisco Jose Matugas II said 50 housing units would be constructed under the Silongan Housing Project. 'This housing project will be funded through the Department of Public Works and Highways. My office facilitated the follow-up and release of the funding for this project, which will help the typhoon victims in the town who were not able to fully recover,' Matugas said. In another statement, General Luna Mayor Sol Matugas said the housing project is a symbol of their resilience, hope and care for the residents devastated by the December 2021 tropical cyclone. 'With the support of all the stakeholders, we will help them rise by providing their families decent housing units,' Matugas said. The road to recovery from Odette was difficult but Matugas said the town's tourism and livelihood bounced back through the unified efforts of government agencies, the private sector and the residents. General Luna, considered the tourism hub on the island because of its surfing sites, incurred about PHP1.2 billion in damage, covering infrastructures, houses and tourism-related facilities

