Dominican Republic stuns Italy, moves closer to 2nd round

The Dominican Republic scored a huge upset in the FIBA World Cup after edging Italy, 87-82, at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Sunday. The Dominicans, ranked 23rd in the world, outscored the World No. 10 Italians, 31-17, to open a 69-56 lead in the third quarter. Italy tried to pull off a comeback late in the fourth quarter but ran out of time. Karl-Anthony Towns and Andres Feliz each scored 24 points with Towns also grabbing 11 rebounds for the Dominican Republic, which moved up to 2-0 in Group A play. The team can officially clinch a spot in the second phase of the FIBA World Cup if Gilas Pilipinas beats Angola later Sunday. Marco Spissu made 17 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two steals for Italy, which could end up in a do-or-die game with Gilas for the second spot in the Round of 16. In other matches, Germany edged Australia, 85-82, in Okinawa, Japan in Group E; and Montenegro beats Egypt, 89-74, at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City in Group D. Germany and Australia are also unbeaten in two starts.

Source: Philippines News Agency