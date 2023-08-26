BE ALERT OF MONKEYPOX SYMPTOMS – PERAK EXCO

Residents in the state are advised to seek immediate treatment at the nearest clinic or hospital if they have monkeypox-like (mpox) symptoms.

State Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs and National Integration Committee chairman, A. Sivanesan said the symptoms include fever, fatigue, headaches, and a maculopapular rash that starts on the face and spreads to the hands and feet before spreading to other areas of the body.

"This disease is contagious and needs to be quarantined if positive. I hope the public is cautious and undergoes health screening if they have the stated symptoms," he said at a press conference after launching a public health campaign at Aeon Mall Station 18 here, today.

Yesterday, the Health Ministry (MOH) confirmed that there were two cases of monkeypox infection in the country.

The first case involved a foreign male, while the second case is a local male who was also in contact with the first monkeypox case. He was confirmed positive for monkeypox on July 29.

There are no reports involving monkeypox disease in the state to date.

To prevent the disease from spreading, the Perak State Health Department (JKN) has implemented proactive preventive measures, including monitoring high-risk areas such as international entry points, Sivanesan added.

"We monitor everyone at risk, including travellers and tourists. Training is also given to all JKN staff to ensure they can properly manage mpox cases," he said.

Commenting on the campaign, Sivanesan said that it was organised by Quest International University in collaboration with Perak JKN. It aims to raise awareness among the public, particularly regarding skin care and treatment.

The services offered are free, and the public can participate in activities such as health forums, healthy cooking workshops, among others.

“The effort deserves praise, as it not only offers free services but also provides various health services that are beneficial to the public," he added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency