Orbos appointed acting PTV board chair; Kat De Castro heads PIA

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has made key changes in agencies under the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) umbrella, including the appointment of former executive secretary Oscar Orbos as acting chairperson and member of the Board of Directors of the People”s Television Network, Inc. (PTNI).

The PCO made the announcement in a Facebook post Thursday.

Orbos served as executive secretary and secretary of transportation and communications under former president Corazon C. Aquino.

He also held elected positions, serving as congressman representing Pangasinan”s 1st District from 1987 to 1990 and as governor of the province from 1995 to 1998. He also co-hosted GMA Network”s “Debate with Mare at Pare” alongside economics professor Solita Monsod.

Political analyst Antonio Contreras will join Orbos at PTNI, serving as acting vice chairperson and member of the PTNI Board of Directors, representing the educational sector.

Marcos also made changes in other attached agencies of the PCO with former P

TNI general manager Katherine Chloe S. De Castro being appointed as the new director general of the Philippine Information Agency (PIA).

Meanwhile, lawyer Francis Carlo D. Taparan was appointed Director IV of the National Printing Office.

Source: Philippines News Agency