No transport strike in Cotabato City, Soccsksargen Region

The transport sectors in Region 12 and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao rejected a nationwide strike and opted to continue normal operations on Monday.

George Mangansakan, president of Awang-Cotabato Transport Operators and Drivers' Association (ACTODA), said his group of about 3,000 members supports the government's modernization program.

??'The protest is too long, our drivers will have no income for four days; how can they survive?' he said in a radio interview.

'We are not joining the strikes. It will not give any good benefits for us,' he added.

Director Renato Padua of the Regional Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) in the Soccsksargen said the region's transport groups prioritized public service over a potentially disruptive protest action.??

Transport services across the region, he said, remained business as usual.??Soccsksargen region covers the provinces of North Cotabato, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, and the cities of Kidapawan, Koronadal, Tacurong, and Gen. Santos City.

In Cotabato City, Mayor Bruce Matabalao declared the suspension of face-to-face classes from March 6 to 10, in anticipation of the transport strike.??

Transport services remained unhampered in the city, however, as transport groups opted to continue operating.??Likewise, the Department of Education in both regions did not issue any class suspension.

