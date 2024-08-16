Negeri Sembilan Contingent Able To Do Better At SUKMA 2024 – Aminuddin

SEREMBAN, The Negeri Sembilan is able to do better at the 2024 Malaysia Games from Aug 17 to 24, Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said.

He also hoped that the athletes will provide great competition at the biennial Games.

“We just need to add the number of participants in the future as we are still limited in SUKMA participants.

“We need to be bigger so that we can win more medals. There are more events that need to be studied and recognised. Let’s take the various opportunities and see how to boost our medal tally,’ he said at a media conference after the weekly state executive council meeting here today.

Aminuddin said state incentives for SUKMA medal winners were among the highest in terms of cash, and were on par with other states.

The Negeri Sembilan contingent aims to win more than 20 gold medals and is contesting 30 out of 37 sports events at 2024 SUKMA.

Sports with gold medal potential include athletics, cycling, shooting, sailing, squash, aquatics and football.

Negeri

Sembilan was 10th with 19 gold, six silver and 28 bronze at the last SUKMA in Kuala Lumpur.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency