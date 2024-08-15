Gold Futures Close Higher Ahead Of US PPI Data

KUALA LUMPUR, The gold futures contract on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives ended higher today ahead of the US producer price index (PPI) data which will be released later tonight.

At the end of trading, August 2024 rose to US$2,468.90 per troy ounce from US$2,452.50 per troy ounce at yesterday’s close.

Meanwhile, September 2024, October 2024, November 2024, December 2024, and February 2025 all settled higher at US$2,472.60 per troy ounce against US$2,456.20 per troy ounce previously.

However, volume rose to 24 lots from seven lots yesterday, while open interest increased to 33 contracts from 19 contracts previously.

The price of physical gold stood at US$2,450.85 per troy ounce, according to the London Bullion Market Association’s afternoon fix on August 12.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency