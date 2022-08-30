NCRPO holds 40-day combat medic course for safer Metro

Acknowledging the importance of combat-based life-saving knowledge and techniques, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCPRO) has launched a 40-day Combat Medic Course.

In a statement on Saturday, NCRPO chief Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo said the program, which is in partnership with the Philippine National Police Special Action Force Combat Medics, is under S.A.F.E. NCRPO and is the flagship campaign toward the attainment of a safer NCR for all.

Estomo said S.A.F.E. NCRPO means a police organization that is "Seen, Appreciated, Felt, and Extraordinary”.

"In promoting S.A.F.E. NCRPO, we must also hone our capability and efficiency in protecting each other to build the kind of unity that is impenetrable to lawlessness," he said.

Acting Regional Director for Operation, Brig. Gen. Jack Wanky, led the official opening ceremony of the comprehensive combat setting life-saving course at the NCRPO Grandstand in Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan, Taguig City on Thursday.

"In aspiring to improve our capability to respond to various community issues, be it related to peace and order or not, we must also equally exert effort to boost our knowledge in addressing the needs of our comrades should we face situations where their lives greatly depend upon us like when someone is wounded during police operations," Wanky said in his message to the participants.

He said with the recent intensification of various campaigns against criminality, illegal drugs, terrorism, insurgency, and “other enemies of peace and order”, a notable number of police officers were recorded wounded, injured, and in extreme circumstances, died.

Wanky said all efforts must be exerted to guarantee the protection of police officers.

“This is something we owe not only from our brothers in public service as their comrades but more so, from their family and children," he added.

The course aims to provide an all-inclusive module composed of practical and theoretical modes of instruction to equip the participants with the knowledge, life-saving techniques, and strategies in providing the best trauma care possible on the battlefield.

"This course is modeled after Special Operations Warfare training programs to hone the knowledge of our personnel on how to deal with situations as grave as when their comrades get wounded during police response so that we will be able to minimize deaths as much as possible, when possible,” he said.

The training will cover a total of 320 hours

Source: Philippines News Agency