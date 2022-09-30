NCR Covid-19 positivity rate at 18.9%, highest since June: OCTA

The positivity rate in the National Capital Region (NCR), or the number of people testing positive for Covid-19, increased slightly to 18.9 percent as of September 29.

It is the highest in NCR since June, OCTA Research Group fellow Dr. Guido David said in a message to reporters.

NCR’s reproduction number, or the number of individuals a case could infect, decreased to 1.10 as of September 26 from 1.28 a week ago.

“The growth of new cases in the NCR may have slowed, but cases are still rising,” David said.

The average daily attack rate in NCR is 7.42 per 100,000 population.

“This is considered moderate. The good news is that the health care utilization rate for Covid in the NCR remained low at 35 percent as of September 28, down from 38 percent on September 21,” he added.

The intensive care unit occupancy likewise remained low at 29 percent.

