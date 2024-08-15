N.Sembilan Fulfilled 95 Pct Of State Election Manifesto – Aminuddin

SEREMBAN, The Negeri Sembilan government has fulfilled 95 per cent of the Negeri Sembilan Unity Aspiration manifesto outlined in the state election even though the new government is only a year old, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun yesterday.

He said some of the initiatives under the Sejahtera Rakyat Scheme included marriage assistance of RM500 to each resident who started a household for the first time and an annual contribution of RM200 to seniors, aged 70 and above.

He said that in addition to that, the cooperation between the parties in the Unity Government in this state is also very good thus helping to develop the economy more rapidly as well as attracting investors.

“The development that exists today is a close collaboration to ensure that Negeri Sembilan continues to succeed,” he told reporters after the Negeri Sembilan First Class Excellent Graduates Award Presentation Ceremony here today.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH)-Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition previously offered 70 initiatives und

er 10 main thrusts in its manifesto for the people of Negeri Sembilan including education and human capital, people’s welfare, agriculture, welfare, land and housing.

At today’s ceremony, he said a total of 180 outstanding students received cash prizes of RM5,000 with a total allocation of RM900,000.

He also said the state government had previously allocated RM 2.42 million in incentives for this year to 484 excellent graduates through Yayasan Negeri Sembilan.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency