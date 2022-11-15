More ASF quarantine stations set up in NegOcc

Two quarantine stations have been set up in Victorias City in northern Negros Occidental to boost the province’s campaign against the dreaded African swine fever (ASF) after cases have already been reported in the neighboring Iloilo province.

In a statement on Monday, the City Veterinary Office said the quarantine stations, which are situated in the coastal villages of Barangays 6-A and 9, are being manned by the Victorias City ASF Task Force.

“The stations serve as checkpoints for all inbound fishing vessels in preventing live pigs, pork, and its by-products from entering all ports of entry in Victorias City,” it added.

Also part of the task force are the Philippine Coast Guard Sub-Station Victorias, Association of Barangay Captains, Bantay Dagat of the City Agriculture Office, and Provets of Victorias City.

Quarantine stations have also been established in other ports of entry across the province, including this capital city, serving as checkpoints to intercept and control the movement of live animals, pork, pork products, and other related items entering Negros Occidental.

In October, Governor Eugenio Lacson ordered the Provincial ASF Task Force members to conduct rigid and stringent screening and inspection of incoming shipments of live animals and pork products from the provinces of Iloilo, Capiz, Antique, Aklan and Guimaras.

He also ordered to confiscate the undocumented shipment of live animals and animal products into the province.

In a separate memorandum, the governor also informed all local chief executives in the province about the ban, and directed them to ensure the implementation of preventive and safeguard measures embodied in the “ASF Prevention Ordinance of Negros Occidental”.

Negros Occidental, which has a PHP6-billion hog industry, is an ASF-free province and also bans the entry of pigs, pork meat, and pork products from Luzon, Mindanao, and Eastern Visayas, which all have confirmed cases of ASF.

Source: Philippines News Agency