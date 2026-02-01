Moderate to Heavy Rains Expected in Parts of Philippines Due to Shear Line

Manila: Moderate to heavy rains are forecasted in several regions of the Philippines as the shear line influences the country's weather patterns, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Service Administration (PAGASA) announced on Sunday. According to Philippines News Agency, PAGASA's 4 a.m. bulletin indicated that the shear line is anticipated to bring cloudy skies accompanied by scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms, particularly affecting the Visayas, Bicol Region, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, and Romblon. The weather bureau warned that localized flooding might occur, especially in urbanized, low-lying areas or those near rivers. The bulletin further noted that regions such as Albay, Sorsogon, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar could experience exacerbated impacts from significant rainfall driven by the shear line. Meanwhile, Mindanao and the remainder of Mimaropa are expected to encounter partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunder storms. Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon will likely see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains as a result of the northeast monsoon. Additionally, moderate to rough coastal waters are predicted in Luzon and Visayas due to moderate to strong northeast winds, while Mindanao can anticipate moderate northeast winds and slight to moderate sea conditions.