Millions in the US Face Flood and Heat Warnings Heading into Weekend

Manila: Millions of people across the US are under flood and heat warnings heading into the weekend, with large parts of the country facing severe weather conditions, NBC News reported Friday.

According to Philippines News Agency, flood alerts are in effect for around 17 million people, particularly along the Gulf Coast and mid-Atlantic, where storms have already begun in some areas.

The flood threat is expected to shift toward the Midwest, the Ohio Valley, and the Appalachian region as the weekend progresses, according to the report.

Cities at increased risk of flooding include Chicago; Indianapolis; Louisville, Kentucky; St. Louis; Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio; Nashville, Tennessee; and Charleston, West Virginia.

Meanwhile, nearly 19 million people are under heat advisories due to a dangerous heat wave stretching across parts of the mid-Atlantic, southern Florida, and the Mississippi Valley.

Cities experiencing extreme heat conditions include Raleigh, North Carolina; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Miami, Florida; Paducah, Kentucky; Memphis, Tennessee; and Little Rock, Arkansas.