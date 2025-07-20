Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Strikes Off Russia’s Kamchatka Coast

Kamchatka: A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the eastern coast of Russia’s Kamchatka region, in the country’s Far East. The tremor had a depth of 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) as reported by the regional branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences on Telegram. The epicenter of the earthquake was identified as being 161 kilometers (100 miles) from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the administrative center of the region.

According to Philippines News Agency, the earthquake was preceded by two earlier tremors measuring 5.5 and 6.7 in magnitude, and succeeded by two subsequent tremors of 6.7 and 6.3 magnitude. In response to the seismic activity, a tsunami threat was declared for the Aleutsky and Ust-Kamchatsky municipal districts, including the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky urban district, as stated by the Emergency Situations Ministry.

The ministry indicated that a tsunami wave of up to 60 cm might approach the Aleutsky district, while Ust-Kamchatsky and Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky could see waves of up to 40 cm and 15 cm, respectively. Residents in coastal areas have been advised to relocate to higher ground, specifically to areas with an elevation between 30-40 meters above sea level, or to move at least two to three kilometers inland if no elevations are available nearby.

Governor Vladimir Solodov of Kamchatka communicated on Telegram that inspections have been conducted on all medical institutions, and evaluations are ongoing for educational and social institutions. So far, no significant damage has been reported.