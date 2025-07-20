Magnitude 5.8 Quake Jolts Cagayan

Cagayan: A magnitude 5.8 earthquake jolted Cagayan province at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the quake was located 14 kilometers northwest of Calayan, Cagayan, with a depth of 10 kilometers.

Intensity III was felt in Claveria, Cagayan, while Intensity II was recorded in Basco, Batanes; and Intensity I in Penablanca, Cagayan. Reported intensity refers to the traditional method of assessing an earthquake’s impact based on observations and accounts from people who experienced the shaking. Instrumental intensity, on the other hand, is measured using an intensity meter that measures ground acceleration.

Meanwhile, residents in the affected areas were advised to take precautionary measures as aftershocks were expected, although no damage has been reported so far, authorities said.