China Begins Construction of World’s Largest Hydropower Station in Tibet

Nyingchi: China has commenced the construction of a massive hydropower project in the Yarlung Zangbo River gorge, located in the southwestern Tibet region. This development is poised to be the largest hydropower station globally, as reported by state-run media.

According to Philippines News Agency, Premier Li Qiang initiated the project during a groundbreaking ceremony in Nyingchi, within the Xizang (Tibet) Autonomous Region. Li emphasized the significance of the project, referring to it as a “project of the century.” He stressed the importance of employing advanced technologies, equipment, techniques, and materials to ensure the project’s high-quality construction.

The hydropower project is anticipated to generate 300 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of energy annually. This output would surpass the capacity of the current largest dam in the world, the Three Gorges Dam, which has a capacity of 88.2 billion kWh. The project includes five cascade hydropower stations and involves an estimated investment of approximately 1.2 trillion yuan (around $167.8 billion), as detailed by state media.

The groundbreaking ceremony saw attendance from government officials, engineers, and local residents, highlighting the national significance of the initiative. The project is expected to play a vital role in China’s climate strategy, aiding in the country’s efforts to peak carbon emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, as per The Global Times.

