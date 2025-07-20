Manny Pacquiao at 46: I Can Still Fight

Las vegas: In his return to boxing after four years without a fight, Manny Pacquiao says he has more ‘passion and determination’ than ever. The 46-year-old Filipino star says his disciplined training regimen will help him shine in the ring Saturday and defeat World Boxing Council (WBC) welterweight champion Mario Barrios, a fighter 16 years Pacquiao’s junior, in the main event at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas (5 p.m. PDT, Prime Video; Sunday morning, July 20, PH time).

According to Philippines News Agency, the 30-year-old champion Barrios is known for his effective counter-punching and is in the prime of his career. However, the most important opponent for ‘Pacman’ will be weathering Father Time. The last time Pacquiao was in a competitive fight was when he lost in late 2021 by unanimous decision to Cuba’s Yordenis Ugas, throwing a lot of punches but connecting on few.

‘It’s my passion, and the fire in my heart, in my mind is still there,’ Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) said in an interview with The Times at the Wild Card Gym in Hollywood. ‘I can still work hard in training and I can still fight.’ If he wins, Pacquiao would make history in many categories: Second oldest champion in boxing history, after Bernard Hopkins became the oldest at 46 years and 126 days by beating Jean Pascal in 2011; oldest champion in a division below light heavyweight; and only active champion to be part of the Hall of Fame.

Pacquiao noted that one of his goals in his return to boxing is to become the oldest fighter in boxing alongside trainer Freddie Roach, extending an illustrious career in which he has won titles in eight different divisions. ‘He’s having very good combinations, his power is still there,’ said Roach, who first met Pacquiao in 2001. ‘My goal is to be the oldest champion and retire as champion,’ said Pacquiao, who expects to participate in two or three more fights, including some exhibition bouts.

Prior to this fight against Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs), Pacquiao held two exhibition fights against South Korean martial artist DK Yoo in 2022 and Japanese kickboxer Rukiya Anpo in 2024. Pacquiao said that despite going four years without fighting competitively, he maintained a strict training regimen for this contest. ‘Sometimes my trainers ask me to stop,’ Pacquiao acknowledged. ‘They don’t want me to overtrain. They want me to give my body time to rest, give me time to recover.’

Pacquiao received a lot of criticism for being a direct contender for a world title after such a long break and being given a shot at the world championship without any recent bouts. ‘All I can say is, like, I’m different than fighters to prepare for a fight. When I prepare for a fight like this, I’m seriously 100% disciplined and I work hard,’ Pacquiao noted.

Facing a legend, Barrios, known as ‘El Azteca,’ is not only 16 years younger than Pacquiao, he also has a seven-inch height advantage. The Mexican-American won his title by defeating Ugas by unanimous decision in 2023 after knocking him down twice. He defended his crown twice in 2024 by beating Fabian Maidana and recently had a draw with Abel Ramos on the same bill as the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson showdown in November.

‘I’ve been working with the mindset that I’m facing a legend. At the end of the day, it’s another man trying to take my title. I respect what he’s done in the sport and the person he is, but come fight night, that respect won’t be there,’ Barrios said at his camp in Las Vegas. ‘When they proposed the fight to me, I didn’t know whether to take it as disrespect or respect because he wanted me. But it doesn’t matter, I’m the champion for a reason and I’m going to show why I have the WBC belt.’

Also on the bill, Pacquiao’s eldest son, Emmanuel, 24, will be making his professional debut, despite having limited amateur experience. According to Pacquiao, Emmanuel’s arrival in professional boxing by sharing an evening with him is a ‘blessing from God.’ ‘My advice to him is to work hard, look at my training, the way I prepare, the way I punish myself, the way I focus on training,’ Pacquiao said.

The Las Vegas card will also feature WBC super welterweight world champion Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora taking on Australian Tim Tszyu in a rematch of the 2024 bout won by Fundora. Former world champion Isaac Cruz will now square off against Omar Salcido Gamez in a 12-round super lightweight bout after Angel Fierro withdrew from the event on Friday due to health concerns. Also, former two-division world champion Brandon Figueroa will battle Joet Gonzalez in a 10-round featherweight showdown.