MASJID BESI FOSTERS PATRIOTISM THROUGH NATIONAL MONTH PROGRAMMES

In anticipation of National Day 2023 on Aug 31, the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque in Putrajaya, famously known as Masjid Besi, is preparing various activities and programmes to enliven the religious institution and to foster a sense of patriotism among its congregation.

According to the mosque's Dakwah and Communication Unit senior assistant director, Rashidi Salleh, four programmes were approved by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), namely the 'Santai-Santai Keluargaku' to be held on Aug 19; the 'Rabitah Surau-Surau Putrajaya' networking event (Aug 26), the 'Quran Hour' (Aug 30), and the Yasin recitation (Aug 31).

The Quran Hour, themed 'Malaysia Berakhlak Mulia: Pemuda Merdeka, Pemimpin Abrar', will be the mosque’s main programme. The one-hour programme is expected to attract around 10,000 to 15,000 participants, he said to Bernama recently.

He said that ‘Quran Hour’, which is in its ninth edition, will feature Surah Al-Insan as the selected chapter, emphasising unity elements. It is in line with the Malaysia MADANI concept, introduced by Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, on Jan 19.

“Surah Al-Insan carries elements of piety, soul-building, sincerity, and a focus on the hereafter,” Rashidi said, adding that it will be followed by a tadabbur (contemplation session) involving Surah Al-Insan and Al-Asr, allowing the essence of the chapters to be better understood, while also instilling a sense of love for the country and fostering unity, especially among the younger generation.

With the aim of making the mosque a place to strengthen family ties, the 'Santai-Santai Keluargaku' programme will include a talk by independent preacher, Ustaz Elyas Ismail, about family motivation, he said, adding that it will be held after Maghrib prayer, followed by a sharing tips session on achieving a happy family.

“Apart from enjoying quality time with their families at the mosque, visitors can also engage in educational sessions and enjoy affordable food and drinks at Rahmah rates,” he said. There will be 10 food stalls selling meals and beverages from as low as RM1.

Meanwhile, the 'Rabitah Surau-Surau Putrajaya' aims to enhance collaboration between the mosque and local surau, especially those located near Putrajaya, with limited funds for activities.

He said that the mosque will provide educators to deliver ceramah (lectures), and a total of 10 surau will be involved in the programme. Financial assistance will be provided to enable the participating surau to organise the sessions.

On the National Day eve, the Yasin recitation will be held after the Maghrib prayer, led by the mosque Grand Imam, Nor Azamir Alias. Some 400 congregants are expected to attend.

Meanwhile, Jakim director-general, Datuk Hakimah Mohd Yusoff, said that the department always ensures the implementation of mosque programmes under their purview, following the guidelines of the Religious Affairs Transformation Plan Towards Malaysia MADANI 2023-2027 (Al-Falah Transformation Plan), launched on Jan 31.

She said that to fulfil the aspirations of this year’s National Month, themed 'Malaysia MADANI: Tekad Perpaduan Penuhi Harapan', all programmes carried out by Jakim are based on the spirit of love for the country, aimed at safeguarding the people from various hostile elements which lead to division and enmity.

“Through diverse programmes during National Month 2023, may the ummah's patriotism flourish, nurturing their ongoing dedication to Malaysia, a beloved nation embracing diversity in its people and religions,” she added.

Other Jakim programmes lined up in conjunction with the National Day include the 'Lensa Merdeka Wefie@Islamic Training Institute 2023', 'Bacalah Anak-Anak Al-Falah' and Forum Perdana Ehwal Islam, themed 'Legasi Merdeka' which will be aired on Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) TV1 at 9 pm on Aug 31.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency